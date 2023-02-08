Earthquakes in Turkey: more than 9,000 dead, Twitter blocked in the country for criticizing Erdogan

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 9,057.

This was reported by Anadolu agency.

As a result of the earthquakes, 52,979 people were injured, and 6,400 buildings were destroyed. According to President Recep Erdogan, 60,000 rescuers are working at the site. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed to send a search and rescue team of State Emergency Service specialists to Turkey.

Ukrainian rescuers arrived on the scene on Wednesday. Among them are 87 specialists, 10 of whom are crew members of An-32 and An-26 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the NetBlocks observatory reports that access to Twitter has been restricted in Turkey. We are talking about the main Internet providers. The mass media write that this happened because of the criticism of President Erdoğan — the authorities are accused of slow and improper reaction to the consequences of the earthquakes.

Experts, activists and volunteers are outraged by the restrictions, as it is Twitter that coordinates the search for the missing.