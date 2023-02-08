Media: After Great Britain, Zelensky will go to France. There he will meet with Macron and Scholz

President Volodymyr Zelensky will go to France after his visit to Great Britain. There he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

BFMTV and NTV write about this with reference to sources.

Zelensky will arrive in Paris already on Wednesday evening. A dinner for Zelensky, Macron and Scholz, as well as their tripartite meeting, will be held in the Elysee Palace.

Zelenskyʼs visit to Berlin is currently not planned.