Media: After Great Britain, Zelensky will go to France. There he will meet with Macron and Scholz

President Volodymyr Zelensky will go to France after his visit to Great Britain. There he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
BFMTV and NTV write about this with reference to sources.
Zelensky will arrive in Paris already on Wednesday evening. A dinner for Zelensky, Macron and Scholz, as well as their tripartite meeting, will be held in the Elysee Palace.
Zelenskyʼs visit to Berlin is currently not planned.
- On February 8, the second foreign visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky since the beginning of the invasion began — to Great Britain (the first visit was to the USA on December 21, 2022 ). Zelensky spoke in the parliament and visited Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Great Britain.
- Great Britain, as part of the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, offered training for fighter pilots, marines, and also offered to provide Ukraine with "longer-range capabilities."