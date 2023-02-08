Great Britain informed about new sanctions against Russia. Putinʼs ex-mistress is on the list

Great Britain has imposed another package of sanctions against Russia, it is aimed at organizations that Putinʼs military relies on to continue the war.

The government informed about this on February 8.

In the list:

CST — a manufacturer of Russian drones;

RT-Komplekt — manufactures parts for helicopters;

Universalmash and Lypetsk — produce and modify tracked chassis for anti-aircraft missile systems;

Topaz — a software development company engaged in military aviation.

Also on the list, people who are connected to Putin are representatives of the Kremlin elite who owe their position to the power and authority of Putin:

Borys Titov — the presidentʼs representative on the rights of entrepreneurs;

Mykola Yegorov — until recently the deputy chairman of the board of the largest private oil refinery in Russia;

Serhiy Rudnov — the owner of the pro-Kremlin publication Regum;

Svitlana Kryvonohykh — a shareholder of the bank "Russia", Putinʼs former mistress;

Viktor Myachyn — the owner of Aerostart (a Russian aircraft maintenance and repair company);

Oleksiy Repik — the chairman of the board of directors of the Russian pharmaceutical company P-Pharm, which received financing from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, he also owns the M-FINE plane used by Putinʼs daughter;

Yevhen Shkolov — a former assistant to the president and deputy chairman of the board of directors of the "System Operator of the United Energy System" company;

Pavlo Titov — the president of the "Business Russia" association, which represents the interests of entrepreneurs and was created by his father Borys Titov.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the UK has imposed sanctions on more than 1 300 individuals and entities.