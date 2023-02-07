Satellite images of the consequences of earthquakes in Turkey have posted

The company Maxar published satellite images of the consequences of earthquakes in Turkey. The photo shows destroyed buildings in the city of Islahiye, Gaziantep province, near the epicenter of the earthquake.
The company published the relevant photos on its Twitter.
There are photos of the city from October 2022 and February 2023.
The company said that high cloud cover is currently preventing high-quality photos of the aftermath of the earthquakes, and promised to publish new photos when the weather allows them to be taken.
- On the morning of February 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in Turkey, the strongest in the country this century. It was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. It also affected neighboring Syria. Thousands of people died, and dozens of thousands were injured. According to Turkey, two Ukrainians probably died during the earthquakes.
- The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed to send a search and rescue team of specialists of the State Service for Emergency Situations to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake and search for people missing under the rubble.