Satellite images of the consequences of earthquakes in Turkey have posted

The company Maxar published satellite images of the consequences of earthquakes in Turkey. The photo shows destroyed buildings in the city of Islahiye, Gaziantep province, near the epicenter of the earthquake.

The company published the relevant photos on its Twitter.

There are photos of the city from October 2022 and February 2023.

The company said that high cloud cover is currently preventing high-quality photos of the aftermath of the earthquakes, and promised to publish new photos when the weather allows them to be taken.