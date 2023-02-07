“Ukrenergo” will measure electricity consumption for two weeks. Each area will have one day without blackouts

All over Ukraine, from February 8, light consumption limits will be changed — in each region, there will be no outages one day for two weeks, and on other days there will be changes in schedules. This is necessary in order to measure the actual consumption in each area.

Ukrenergo reported this on February 7.

Measurement schedule (if there are no new shellings):

February 8: Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv regions;

February 9: Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi regions;

February 10: Volyn, Kyiv regions;

February 13: Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Zakarpattia regions;

February 14: Poltava, Cherkasy, Rivne, Luhansk regions;

February 15: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Ternopil regions;

February 16: Dnipropetrovsk region;

February 17: Kyiv, Chernivtsi region;

February 20: Lviv, Odesa regions.

The obtained results will make it possible to adjust the volumes of limits for each area and ensure a more even distribution of the available capacity.