“Ukrenergo” will measure electricity consumption for two weeks. Each area will have one day without blackouts

All over Ukraine, from February 8, light consumption limits will be changed — in each region, there will be no outages one day for two weeks, and on other days there will be changes in schedules. This is necessary in order to measure the actual consumption in each area.
Ukrenergo reported this on February 7.
Measurement schedule (if there are no new shellings):
- February 8: Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv regions;
- February 9: Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi regions;
- February 10: Volyn, Kyiv regions;
- February 13: Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Zakarpattia regions;
- February 14: Poltava, Cherkasy, Rivne, Luhansk regions;
- February 15: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Ternopil regions;
- February 16: Dnipropetrovsk region;
- February 17: Kyiv, Chernivtsi region;
- February 20: Lviv, Odesa regions.
The obtained results will make it possible to adjust the volumes of limits for each area and ensure a more even distribution of the available capacity.
- The last attack on the Ukrainian power system was on January 26: there were drones at night, and rockets in the morning. An energy facility was hit in the Kyiv region. In Odesa region, there are two energy infrastructure facilities. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 47 out of 55 missiles. As a result of drone and missile attacks, 11 people were killed.
- The Russian army fired approximately 700 Shahed-136 cruise missiles and kamikaze drones at the Ukrainian power system between October 10 and the end of January. In total, 98 energy workers were killed during the attacks in 2022, and twice as many were injured.