Since October 10, Russia has fired about 700 missiles and drones at the Ukrainian energy system. 98 energy workers were killed

From October 10 to the end of January, the Russian army fired about 700 cruise missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones into the Ukrainian energy system. In total, 98 energy workers were killed during the attacks in 2022, and twice as many were injured.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Committee on Energy Andrii Herus told about this in an interview with Liga.net.

In general, as a result of shelling of energy facilities, Russia practically destroyed the infrastructure in eight regions, in particular in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions. The energy infrastructure of the country is damaged by 50%.

Also, as a result of these attacks, Ukraine lacks approximately 4-5 GW of electricity in the evening hours. At the peak, with a total energy system demand of more than 17 GW, Ukrainian power plants produce 13-14 GW of electricity per hour.

Currently, the most difficult situation in the power system is in Odesa region, where there were rocket attacks on local substations. Repair work continues around the clock. Every few hours, the number of consumers whose electricity has been restored increases.