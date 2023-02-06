In Odesa, about 50% of residents still remain without electricity. The rest provide electricity 4 hours a day

Approximately 360,000 people are still without electricity in Odesa and the Odesa district. This is almost half of all residents.

Maksym Marchenko, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, told about this at the meeting of the State Commission of TEB and NS.

According to him, for those who have light, the schedule of power outages is 10 through 2, and at night it was possible to reach the schedule of 9 through 3.

He noted that all boiler houses of the cityʼs centralized heating are in operation. They provide 90% of the cityʼs residents with constant heat. The rest (10,000 residents) are provided by local boiler houses that fall under the shutdown schedule.

The regional military administration emphasized that there are no houses without 24-hour heating. Water supply facilities also function, in particular with the help of generators.

In addition, 82 generators have already arrived in Odesa, and their installation is ongoing.