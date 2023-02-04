Odesa and the Odesa district are temporarily without power due to a large-scale accident at a substation

All of Odesa city and part of the Odesa district are temporarily without power. The second large-scale accident occurred at the substation in the last day.

This was reported by DTEK and the head of the regional administration.

Energy workers are working on revitalizing critical infrastructure. Currently, boiler houses, water pumping stations, hospitals, etc. are being restored. Power supply will be restored when Ukrenergo specialists eliminate the accident, but it will take some time.