Media: Germany allowed Ukraine to supply 187 Leopard 1 tanks

Germany may transfer 187 Leopard tanks of the first generation to Ukraine this year.

Business Insider writes about it.

According to the publication, the federal government has given the green light for the export of 88 tanks, which are at the disposal of the arms company Rheinmetall and 99 — at the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG).

It is expected that the first tanks will be delivered no earlier than the middle of this year. How many there will be is not yet known, as it depends on the financing of their repair. It is also unclear whether all 187 Leopard 1s will be combat-ready, or whether some of the machines will have to be used as spare parts donors. In the coming weeks, the government must decide how to fund the restoration of the Leopard 1.