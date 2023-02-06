Olena Honcharuk won the competition for the position of director of the Dovzhenko Center

Olena Honcharuk won the competition for the position of head of the Dovzhenko Center, six votes were cast for her.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA) reported this on February 6.

Victoria Vodka received three votes, and Kyrylo Zharovskyi refused to participate in the contest.

Olena Honcharuk managed the Dovzhenko Center from 2021, and then worked as the head of the Dovzhenko Center Film Museum.