Olena Honcharuk won the competition for the position of director of the Dovzhenko Center

Olena Honcharuk won the competition for the position of head of the Dovzhenko Center, six votes were cast for her.
The Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA) reported this on February 6.
Victoria Vodka received three votes, and Kyrylo Zharovskyi refused to participate in the contest.
Olena Honcharuk managed the Dovzhenko Center from 2021, and then worked as the head of the Dovzhenko Center Film Museum.
On November 2, 2022, it became known that the head of the Dovzhenko Center Olena Honcharuk was removed from her position based on the results of the audit. The State Agency of Ukraine on Film Issues appointed Yuliia Kazhdan to her place. At that time, the Dovzhenko Center team accused Derzhkino of raiding — through "manipulation of information, seizure of territory and appointment of puppet leaders."
- On November 15, 2022, The Ukrainian State Film Agency suspended the reorganization of the Dovzhenko Center until the completion of a full audit and the election of a new manager.
- November 17, 2022, the acting head of the Dovzhenko Center, Khazhdan has resigned. New in at. Andrii Alfyorov was appointed, but he never took office.
- On December 21, 2022, The Ukrainian State Film Agency informed about a competition for the general director of the Dovzhenko Center.