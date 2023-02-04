Canada sent the first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine

The Government of Canada sent the first Leopard 2 battle tank to Ukraine.
Defense Minister Anita Anand announced this on Twitter.
- At the end of January, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so. After that, it became known that European countries are preparing to transfer 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. One battalion will be assembled from tanks provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4.
- On February 3, the German government approved plans by the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv.