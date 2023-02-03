The SBU exposed officials of the Ministry of Defense who embezzled money for the construction of barracks

The Security Service (SBU) exposed officials of the Ministry of Defense who embezzled budget funds during the construction of military barracks.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

The former head and senior officer of the department of technical supervision of the construction of the Main Quartering and Operation Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces organized a scheme with the help of which more than 5 million hryvnias were stolen from the construction of military barracks on the territory of the Mykolaiv garrison.

According to the investigation, in order to implement his plan, the head of the department concluded several contracts on the performance of repair and construction works with a commercial structure.

According to the signed documents, the contractor was supposed to overhaul the roofs, electrical engineering networks, water supply and sewerage in the barracks, but the work was not completed in full, and the budget money transferred for it was brought into the shadows by the participants of the scheme. The barracks remained uninhabitable.

The SBU initiated construction, technical and economic examinations, which confirmed the fact of the crime.

Law enforcement officers searched the premises of the Main Directorate of Property and Resources of the Ministry of Defense, which is currently the legal successor of the Main Housing and Operation Directorate, and the residence addresses of the nine suspects in Kyiv and Vinnytsia, and seized documentation with evidence.

An employee of the department of technical supervision of the construction of the Main Quartering and Operating Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position). The investigation is ongoing.