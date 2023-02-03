The police declared the suspicion to the adviser to the deputy minister of defense of embezzlement of 1.7 billion hryvnias

The National Police declared the suspicion of embezzlement of 1.7 billion hryvnias to the adviser of the Deputy Minister of Defense. He is allegedly involved in a scheme with non-delivery of goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the National Police writes about it.

According to "Babel" sources, it is about Kostyantyn Slyusar.

The investigation established that after the beginning of the invasion, the Ministry of Defense concluded a contract with a private enterprise for the supply of goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The company received more than 1.7 billion hryvnias in advance payment. But she did not deliver military goods in the appropriate terms. Thus, more than 1.7 billion hryvnias were caused to the state.

In the same case, suspicion was previously reported to the director of the company and two other persons involved.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. He faces up to 12 years in prison for embezzlement in particularly large amounts.