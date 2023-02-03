The deputy chairman of the Central Military Medical Commission issued certificates of unfitness for service for $5 000

The deputy head of the Central Military Medical Commission issued certificates of unfitness for military service for travel abroad for $5 000.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

In one of the cases, the official was approached by an acquaintance who heads a charitable foundation. His employee needed to go abroad to find and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The head of the fund did not know the procedure for volunteers to leave Ukraine and therefore asked the deputy head of the Central Military Medical Commission how to arrange this departure.

The official said that departure must be issued through a certificate of unfitness for military service — this is not true. He promised to organize the issuance of the certificate for $5 000.

The official received an advance of $2.5 thousand and began to draw up documents, but he was exposed. During searches at his work and home, cash in various currencies in the amount of more than 5 million hryvnias was found.

The official was informed of the suspicion under part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code — receiving an illegal benefit. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years with confiscation of property.