”We have enough targets”: Defense Minister Reznikov said that Ukraine is ready to give guarantees not to attack the territory of the Russian Federation

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Ukraine is ready to give guarantees not to strike with Western weapons on the territory of Russia. He emphasized that there are enough targets in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Reznikov announced this at a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

"Ukraine is ready to provide any guarantees that your weapons will not be involved in attacks on Russian territory. We have enough targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and are ready to coordinate targets with our partners," he emphasized.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine effectively uses the Western weapons provided to it, and the deliveries of long-range missiles have already forced the Russians to withdraw their bases, warehouses, and command posts to a distance of 100 kilometers from the front line.

"Ukraineʼs success on the battlefield is your success as well. We expect this year to bring new opportunities. In order to win, we need to seize the strategic initiative," Reznikov said.