Reuters: The US is preparing a $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine — there will be long-range missiles

The US is preparing a $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which will include long-range missiles.

This was reported to Reuters by sources familiar with the matter.

It is expected that the aid will be announced this week. The new package is likely to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision munitions and Javelin ATGMs.

One of the officials said part of the $1.725 billion package would come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) fund, which allows President Joe Bidenʼs administration to obtain weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stockpiles.

Most likely, GLSDB will be handed over to Ukraine — a hybrid of an aerial bomb and an unguided M26 missile with a flight range of 160 kilometers. At the same time, the United States rejected Kyivʼs requests for ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 297 kilometers, writes Reuters.

According to one of the US officials, the USAI funds will also be spent on additional components for the HAWK air defense system, anti-drone systems, radars, communication equipment, PUMA drones and spare parts for the Patriot and Bradley.