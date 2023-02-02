In Moldova, the type of missile that fell on its territory in January was identified

The element of the missile that fell in Moldova near the city of Brychany during the shelling on January 14 belongs to the S-300 air defense system.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Anna Revenko, writes NewsMaker.

According to her, there is still a high risk that Russian missiles will fly into the airspace of Moldova or that they will accidentally fall on Moldovan territory after being shot down by air defense systems.

"The last case of detection of a missile on the territory of Moldova was on January 14, 2023 in Brychany. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the found parts of the missile are fragments of the S-300 air defense system missile. On January 14 of this year, components believed to belong to the S-300 complex were found in the "Larga" checkpoint area of the Brychany district," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova.