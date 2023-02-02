Russian attack on Kramatorsk: At least two people were killed, 21 more people were injured

In Kramatorsk, as of 06:00, two people died as a result of an attack by Russians on a residential building.

This was reported by the head of the the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, three dead people were reported earlier, but one person was resuscitated and sent to Dnipro for treatment.

Eight people were hospitalized with injuries, two are in serious condition. 21 victims sought medical help. At least two people are known to be under the rubble.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: Donetska OVA

The Russians completely destroyed one entrance to the house, and eight other buildings around it were seriously damaged. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the occupiers hit Kramatorsk with an "Iskander-K" missile.