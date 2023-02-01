Arsen Avakov was also searched — in the case of a helicopter crash in Brovary

The former Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov was also searched. He confirmed this information in a comment to Babel.

The searches were carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on February 1. They related to the fall of a helicopter in Brovary, Kyiv region on January 18, 2023, when the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died. During the searches, SBI employees looked at six-year-old contracts with the French Airbus Helicopter, which supplied the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular, H-225 helicopters, on which the management crashed.

"Of course, nothing. The contracts were approved by the government and the parliament," Avakov noted, adding that the law enforcement officers had formally worked out the version.

Sources of "Babel" in the law enforcement agencies specified that searches are being conducted not only at Avakov, but also at other managers of that time who participated in the purchase of rotorcraft.