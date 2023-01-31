The US sees no signs of aid misuse in Ukraine

The U.S. Treasury Department, after an inspection, said that it had not noticed any signs of misuse of the money that the White House provides to Ukraine.

Megan Apper, a representative of the department, said this in a comment to Reuters.

According to her, Washington will continue to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure guarantees of corruption prevention.

“We donʼt have any signs that US funds were used in Ukraine for other purposes. We welcome the continued efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to provide adequate guarantees that US aid reaches those for whom it is intended,” said Apper.

The official said the Treasury Department will continue to work with the World Bank to track payments to confirm they are being used as intended, as well as with Ukraine and other anti-corruption partners.