Prime Minister Shmyhal instructed to reveal part of the purchases for the army — the prices of the products must be indicated

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal commissioned the development of an updated system that will open up a little state procurement for the army but at the same time maintain a sufficient level of secrecy. A prerequisite for this system is to disclose the prices of products and goods.
He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the State Audit Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the SBU. The Prime Minister noted that the updated system should balance public procurement control and secrecy.
"To implement this task, I initiated the creation of a working group chaired by the Minister of Economy. The group will consider the possibility of creating a separate section in Prozorro for military needs," he said.
- On January 21, ZN.ua journalists accused the Ministry of Defense of purchasing food products at several times inflated prices. The article stated that prices for products are three times higher than retail prices in Kyiv supermarkets. The agreement worth 13.16 billion hryvnias was concluded on December 23, 2022. It is about providing food to military units stationed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions.
- On January 23, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov personally responded to these criticisms; in particular, he explained that the Ministry of Defense does not buy individual products but a complex service — food supply. The Minister explained that the prices of the eight suppliers are different, as well as in supermarket chains because each one has its own specialization and own production of a certain group of goods. Product prices are analyzed by special expert institutions.
- On January 24, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. Subsequently, the Minister of Defense Reznikov announced changes in the nutrition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — it is about a flexible but unified menu system.