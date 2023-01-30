Prime Minister Shmyhal instructed to reveal part of the purchases for the army — the prices of the products must be indicated

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal commissioned the development of an updated system that will open up a little state procurement for the army but at the same time maintain a sufficient level of secrecy. A prerequisite for this system is to disclose the prices of products and goods.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the State Audit Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the SBU. The Prime Minister noted that the updated system should balance public procurement control and secrecy.

"To implement this task, I initiated the creation of a working group chaired by the Minister of Economy. The group will consider the possibility of creating a separate section in Prozorro for military needs," he said.