The American Air Force general urged subordinates to prepare for war with China in 2025

US Air Force General Mike Minihan urged his subordinates to prepare for a war with China over Taiwan that could begin in 2025.
He wrote about this in a memo, reports NBC News.
“I hope Iʼm wrong. Intuition tells me that we will have to fight in 2025,” noted in the generalʼs message.
Minihan noted that in 2024, both the US and Taiwan will hold presidential elections, so Chinese leader Xi Jinping will take advantage of the opportunity to try to take over Taiwan.
A representative of the Air Force Command confirmed the authenticity of the note. The Pentagon, however, said it would try to maintain peace in the region, and that Minihanʼs statements “donʼt reflect the views of the department.”
- Chinaʼs ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan, an island with a population of 24 million, as part of its territory. Beijing has promised to “reunify” the island with mainland China. Tensions around Taiwan have increased significantly in 2022. President Biden said that the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.
- In January 2023, the mass media wrote that the Taiwanese government predicted an attack by China in 2027.