The American Air Force general urged subordinates to prepare for war with China in 2025

US Air Force General Mike Minihan urged his subordinates to prepare for a war with China over Taiwan that could begin in 2025.

He wrote about this in a memo, reports NBC News.

“I hope Iʼm wrong. Intuition tells me that we will have to fight in 2025,” noted in the generalʼs message.

Minihan noted that in 2024, both the US and Taiwan will hold presidential elections, so Chinese leader Xi Jinping will take advantage of the opportunity to try to take over Taiwan.

A representative of the Air Force Command confirmed the authenticity of the note. The Pentagon, however, said it would try to maintain peace in the region, and that Minihanʼs statements “donʼt reflect the views of the department.”