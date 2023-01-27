Germany handed over IRIS-T air defense missiles, trucks and pickups to Ukraine

Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the countryʼs government.

The new package includes missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, 13 trucks, two 15-ton forklifts, 12 semi-trailer trucks and 4 semi-trailers, 12 border guard vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.

Exactly how many missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system will be sent to Ukraine — the German government did not specify.