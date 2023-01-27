Germany handed over IRIS-T air defense missiles, trucks and pickups to Ukraine

Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine.
This is stated on the website of the countryʼs government.
The new package includes missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, 13 trucks, two 15-ton forklifts, 12 semi-trailer trucks and 4 semi-trailers, 12 border guard vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.
Exactly how many missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system will be sent to Ukraine — the German government did not specify.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission for this to other countries, and the United States announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
- European countries within the framework of the coalition are preparing to transfer 80 German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. It is planned that one battalion will be assembled from tanks from Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks version 2А4 from Poland and Norway. The third battalion will be made of Abrams tanks.