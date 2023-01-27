The occupiers have taken 3.5 thousand prisoners from Ukrainian colonies to Crimea and are trying to recruit them to the PMC “Wagner”

The Russians have forcibly taken 3 500 prisoners from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to the Crimea and are agitating them to join the ranks of the PMC "Wagner".

This is written by the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite active agitation, the majority of Ukrainian prisoners refuse to sign a contract with the "Wagnerians". Because of this, the Russians create unbearable conditions for them.

The Center of National Resistance clarified that it refers to those prisoners who were convicted in Ukraine for criminal offenses and were in prisons before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia.