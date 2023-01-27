Poland will transfer 60 more modernized tanks to Ukraine

Poland is currently ready to hand over 60 more modernized tanks to Ukraine, 30 of them PT-91 Twardy.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this in an interview with the Canadian television channel CTV News.
"Currently, we are ready to send 60 of our modernized tanks, 30 of which are PT-91. This is in addition to 14 Leopard tanks. And we told our partners in Western Europe how many tanks we have already transferred, and I quoted President Zelensky to explain how important it is to have modern tanks in such a war," Moravetskyi noted.
PT-91 Twardy — is a Polish battle tank based on the Soviet T-72M1. The ERAWA dynamic protection system was developed for it. The developer claims that it has a 95% probability of repelling a Soviet ATGM and 50% of modern armor-piercing projectiles. An Israeli night sight, a Slovak stabilizer, a laser range finder and a ballistic calculator were installed on the Twardy. The main operators of the PT-91 are Poland and Malaysia, but against the background of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the Polish army is gradually rearming.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission for this to other countries, and the United States announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
- European countries within the framework of the coalition are preparing to transfer 80 German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. It is planned that one battalion will be assembled from tanks from Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4. The third battalion will be made of Abrams tanks.