Poland will transfer 60 more modernized tanks to Ukraine

Poland is currently ready to hand over 60 more modernized tanks to Ukraine, 30 of them PT-91 Twardy.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this in an interview with the Canadian television channel CTV News.

"Currently, we are ready to send 60 of our modernized tanks, 30 of which are PT-91. This is in addition to 14 Leopard tanks. And we told our partners in Western Europe how many tanks we have already transferred, and I quoted President Zelensky to explain how important it is to have modern tanks in such a war," Moravetskyi noted.

A Polish soldier drives a PT-91 Twardy tank. U.S. Army Europe / Flickr

PT-91 Twardy — is a Polish battle tank based on the Soviet T-72M1. The ERAWA dynamic protection system was developed for it. The developer claims that it has a 95% probability of repelling a Soviet ATGM and 50% of modern armor-piercing projectiles. An Israeli night sight, a Slovak stabilizer, a laser range finder and a ballistic calculator were installed on the Twardy. The main operators of the PT-91 are Poland and Malaysia, but against the background of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the Polish army is gradually rearming.