The MP Mykola Tyshchenko was expelled from the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" because of his trip to Thailand.
This was announced on January 27 by party spokeswoman Yuliia Paliychuk.
He was expelled based on the results of an intra-factional poll. Before that, he was expelled from the party.
- On January 26, it became known that Mykola Tyshchenko went to Thailand, where he will hold a "meeting with the Ukrainian community." The meeting itself will take place not in the embassy building, but in the 4-star Novotel hotel. After that, the faction and the party announced the exclusion of Tyshchenko from its membership, and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that he had not sent Tyshchenko anywhere abroad and had not signed an order for a business trip to Thailand.
- On January 23, the National Security and Defense Council during martial law decided to send civil servants abroad exclusively on business trips. For other reasons, travel abroad is now prohibited. This also applies to MPs, judges, prosecutors, heads of State Administrations, etc.