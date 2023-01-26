The MP Tyshchenko went to Thailand for a “meeting with the Ukrainian community.” The other day, the NSDC forbade officials from traveling abroad

The MP from "Servant of the People" party Mykola Tyshchenko went to Thailand, where he will hold a "meeting with the Ukrainian community." Previously, the NSDC allowed officials to travel abroad only on business trips.

Relevant information appeared on the website of the Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand.

"The embassy invites you to a meeting with the MP of Ukraine of the 9th convocation, Mr. Mykola Tyschenko, to discuss issues of improving interaction with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the Kingdom of Thailand," the message reads.

The meeting itself will take place not in the embassy building, but in the 4-star Novotel hotel. The hotel is only 200 meters from the embassy.