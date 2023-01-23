The National Security and Defense Council has banned officials from leaving Ukraine. The exception is business trips

During the martial law, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to send civil servants abroad exclusively on business trips.

This is stated in the corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision of the National Security Council applies to:

on members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, first deputy ministers and deputy ministers, heads of central executive bodies, their first deputies and deputies;

to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies, heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies, to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, his first deputy and deputies;

to the chairman and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the chairman and members of the Accounting Chamber, the chairman and members of the Central Election Commission; to heads and members of other state collegial bodies;

to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, lawmakers, the representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and its representatives, the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, its first deputy and deputies, the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and its deputies;

to heads of local state administrations, their first deputies and deputies, judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, judges, prosecutors, heads of other state bodies and their deputies, as well as to heads of structural divisions of state bodies, employees booked for the period of mobilization and wartime by the bodies state authorities, other state bodies and local self-government bodies.

The National Security and Defense Council also instructed the SBU to verify the legality of the decisions of the Ministry of Regional Development, regional, Kyiv city and military administrations on the departure of Ukrainians abroad.