The MP Mykola Tyshchenko was expelled from the “Servant of the People” party for his trip to Thailand.
On January 26, the leader of the party Olena Shulyak informed about this.
Also, Tyshchenko has already been dismissed from the post of deputy head of the “Servant of the People” faction and should be expelled from the faction.
- On January 26, it became known that Mykola Tyshchenko went to Thailand, where he will hold a "meeting with the Ukrainian community." The meeting itself will take place not in the embassy building, but in the 4-star Novotel hotel.
- On January 23, the National Security and Defense Council during martial law decided to send civil servants abroad exclusively on business trips. For other reasons, travel abroad is now prohibited. This also applies to the MPs, judges, prosecutors, heads of State Administrations, etc.