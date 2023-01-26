The number of daily vessels from Ukraine within the framework of the “grain corridor” fell to the lowest level

The number of ships with Ukrainian agricultural products that leave Ukraine every day has fallen to the lowest level. Currently, only 2.5 ships pass daily.

The press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine writes about it.

"Throughout January, the number of ship departures from Ukrainian ports remained at the level of 2.7, that is, on average, it was 2-3 ships per day. This was actually considered one of the lowest indicators for all the months of existence of the "grain initiative". It is due to the artificial blocking of the "grain corridor" by Russian inspectors. However, in recent days, as of the end of January, the situation has worsened, the daily number of ships has dropped to 2.5," they said.

On average, in January, one vessel transported approximately 37,000 tons of products, which is the best indicator. But it did not affect the total number of shipments. In January, Ukraine shipped only 2.4 million tons of grain, while in September and October it shipped more than 4 million tons each.

In general, as part of the grain initiative, Ukraine has already sent 675 ships with a cargo of 18.4 million tons. The share of Africa is 2.3 million tons, Asia — 5.1 million tons, Europe — 7.5 million tons, the Middle East — 3.4 million tons.