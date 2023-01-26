Main Directorate of Intelligence: At the front, the Russians use at least five mobile crematoria

About five mobile crematoria are driving behind the advanced positions of the Russians.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar with reference to the data of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to her, the occupiers carry out cremations without any identification and accounting of the bodies of the dead.

"In this way, the Russian command hides the huge losses of personnel and continues to apply the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the dead of benefits and compensation advertised by Russian propaganda," Malyar said.