Intelligence: Russians used mobile crematoria in Mariupol, Chernihiv, and Luhansk Oblast. They destroyed the evidence of genocide

Russiaʼs leadership has ordered to destroy any evidence of its armyʼs crimes in Ukraine, using mobile crematoria in a number of oblasts. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

After the widespread worldwide evidence of the genocide of Ukrainians in Bucha, Russian troops began using mobile crematoria in Ukraine. In particular, 13 mobile crematoria were located in Mariupol to clean the streets of bodies. The Russians are trying to identify all potential witnesses through filtration camps and destroy them.

The use of mobile crematoria in Chernihiv Oblast has been repeatedly recorded. The work of the mobile crematorium of the Russians was recorded in the city of Novoaydar, Luhansk Oblast.

Military intelligence emphasizes that the Russians also use mobile crematoria to destroy the bodies of their own soldiers to hide the actual number of their dead and not pay compensation to their families.

