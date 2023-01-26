“Servant of the people” will dismiss Mykola Tyshchenko from the position of the deputy head of the faction. He went to Thailand

The MP of the faction "Servant of the people" Mykola Tyshchenko will be dismissed from the position of deputy head of the faction due to his trip to Thailand.

On January 26, the head of the faction Davyd Arakhamiya reported this.

Tyshchenko is also going to be expelled from the faction, and Arakhamia asks the head of the party Olena Shulyak to expel Tyshchenko from the party.

On January 26, it became known that Mykola Tyshchenko went to Thailand, where he will hold a "meeting with the Ukrainian community." The meeting itself will take place not in the embassy building, but in the 4-star Novotel hotel.