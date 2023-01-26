Massive missile attack on Ukraine. What is known so far

In the morning, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air raid alarm has been declared throughout the country. In many cities, in particular in Kyiv, explosions are heard — the Air Defense is working.

In the morning, about six Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Murmansk region and launched missiles — the military expects about 30 missiles, which have already begun to appear in the regions.

The activity of enemy strategic aviation from the direction of the Caspian Sea is also being observed, the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk reported.

According to her, there are three missile carriers in the Black Sea with 20 missiles on board.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reported on "the first downing of Russian missiles."

The Air Defense is operating in Kyiv region, according to the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. There, citizens are urged not to ignore the danger and to stay in safe places until the emergency. The Air Defense also works in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

At 10:00 it became known that the enemy fired more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the work of the Air Defense, all air targets were shot down.

"However, the danger of airstrikes has not passed. Stay in shelters until the alarm is over," the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Serhiy Popko.

Due to the threat of a missile attack in the capital, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, emergency power outages are being implemented, DTEK reported.