Training of Ukrainian fighters on Abrams tanks may begin in weeks, not months

Training of Ukrainian servicemen on American Abrams tanks may begin in a few weeks.
This was reported by the coordinator of strategic communication of the White House on national security issues John Kirby.
According to him, the Pentagon will most likely need "weeks, not months" to complete preparations for training on Abrams tanks. At the same time, Kirby emphasized that it will take months to purchase the tanks and complete the preparation itself.
“How long will it take? I really canʼt say. They are still working on it. We donʼt think it will take too long. You know, weeks, not months, before they can really nail down the details of that and start implementing a training regimen," Kirby noted.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so, and the U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and the necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine.
- Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nadʼ informed that his country is ready to immediately hand over 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.