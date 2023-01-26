Training of Ukrainian fighters on Abrams tanks may begin in weeks, not months

Training of Ukrainian servicemen on American Abrams tanks may begin in a few weeks.

This was reported by the coordinator of strategic communication of the White House on national security issues John Kirby.

According to him, the Pentagon will most likely need "weeks, not months" to complete preparations for training on Abrams tanks. At the same time, Kirby emphasized that it will take months to purchase the tanks and complete the preparation itself.

“How long will it take? I really canʼt say. They are still working on it. We donʼt think it will take too long. You know, weeks, not months, before they can really nail down the details of that and start implementing a training regimen," Kirby noted.