In 2023, the EBRD will maintain the volume of investments in Ukraine

In 2022, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested €1.7 billion in Ukraine and mobilized another €200 million through partner banks.

On the website of the organization, it is noted that this exceeds 10% of the total volume of the bankʼs activities. Almost €1.4 billion was collected from donors to support Ukraine.

"This means that the EBRD is on track to fulfill its commitment to invest €3 billion in Ukraine by the end of 2023 with the exclusive support of shareholders and donors who share part of the investment risk that the EBRD has assumed," the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development notes.

The EBRD allocated €1.7 billion to support the real economy in Ukraine, namely investments in vital infrastructure, energy and food security, trade and support for the private sector.

In 2022, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development focused on ensuring energy supply, heating, train traffic, community and business support. Currently, the plan is to finance emergency repairs and restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.

The managing director of the bank in the countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Matteo Patrone, said that the EBRD will not reduce the volume of investments in Ukraine in 2023.

"The EBRD will not reduce investments in 2023. We want to maintain the same number of activities, if not more, than in 2022, but it is clear that we have to remain extremely flexible in terms of investment directions," the Interfax-Ukraine agency quoted Patrone as saying.