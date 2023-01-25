Permanent monitoring missions of the IAEA have started at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Permanent missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began working at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants: Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, South Ukrainian, Zaporizhzhia and Chornobyl.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

On January 18, the IAEA launched its monitoring mission at the Chornobyl NPP, and the day before — at the Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under Russian occupation, but representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency have been there since September 2022.