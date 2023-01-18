The IAEA launched an observation mission at the Chornobyl NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched its monitoring mission at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. IAEA representatives will be at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi reported this on Twitter.

"Today I launched the IAEA support and assistance mission in Chernobyl. Our experts will remain at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants to provide vital assistance in ensuring nuclear safety in these extremely difficult times," he noted.

The day before, the IAEA launched missions at the Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs. The Khmelnytskyi NPP is also under the control of Ukraine. Instead, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is under occupation, but IAEA representatives have been there since September.