Zelensky increased sanctions against ex-MP Novynskyi and nine other representatives of the UOC MP

President Volodymyr Zelensky increased sanctions against ex-MP Vadym Novinskyi (an abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo), as well as eight more representatives of the UOC MP. Additional restrictions were imposed on them.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 43/2023.

Two new items were added to the restrictions from December 1 — on the prohibition of actions and transactions with securities, as well as on the termination of cultural, scientific and educational cooperation.

In the previous version of the sanctions, 12 restrictions were imposed on these 10 people, and in the new version — already 14.