The court refused to remove the mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai

The Kyiv District Court of Poltava refused to remove Oleksandr Mamai from the post of mayor of the city.

Mamai himself told journalists about this after the court session, Suspilne writes.

The meeting lasted more than two hours. Prosecutors asked to remove Mamai from his post. However, the court decided not to do this.

Prior to this, on January 20, the Kyiv District Court of Poltava did not choose a preventive measure against the mayor Oleksandr Mamai. The prosecutorʼs office asked to take him into custody.