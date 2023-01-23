Shelling of a high-rise building in Dnipro: eight bodies still remain unidentified

Eight bodies of those killed by Russian shelling of a high-rise building in Dnipro still remain unidentified. Recognition will continue for another two weeks.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration writes about this.

The police reported that they recorded a total of 576 statements from people. Of these, 431 relate to property damage. These are statements not only from residents of the high-rise building that was hit by the rocket, but also from neighboring buildings. Law enforcement officers also have 47 reports of damage to cars and 10 reports of damage to administrative buildings.

The identification of the bodies of the eight victims will continue for another two weeks. Currently, the number of dead is 46 people, another 81 people were injured.