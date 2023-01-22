The Ministry of Defense responded to the accusations of journalists regarding the purchase of products at inflated prices

The Ministry of Defense of Ukrainecommented on the accusations of journalists regarding the purchase of products for the army at inflated prices.

The department claims that information on food procurement for the army is being spread with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading.

On January 21, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov personally appealed to Oleksandr Zavitnevich, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraineʼs Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, with a request to urgently hold a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee with the participation of representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense is preparing materials for the investigation of the Security Service regarding the dissemination of known false information that harms the interests of defense in a special period, and is also conducting an internal audit in the department.

"In case of detection of violations in the activities of officials of the Ministry of Defense, they will be held responsible in accordance with the law," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine assured.

More detailed information on this matter was announced there after the meeting of the Council committee, approximately on Monday.