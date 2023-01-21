The Ukrainian PG Office is confident that Iran supplies drones to Russia. Previously, it could not define the origin of drones

The prosecutorʼs office has no doubt that representatives of Iran are involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia.

Yuriy Belousov, head of the department for combating crimes committed in the context of the armed conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon.

He clarified that these are both operational data and data from the intelligence units of both Ukrainian and our international partners.

“We have information that confirms Iranʼs involvement in this. And we will prove the guilt of these officials, these individuals both in national courts and in international courts, using evidentiary information for this purpose. And right now the investigative bodies and the prosecutorʼs office are collecting evidence with which we can convince the court of their involvement in these crimes,” Belousov emphasized.

The prosecutor added that hundreds of investigative actions and hundreds of examinations are currently being conducted for this purpose, which will be completed in the near future. He assured that there is enough evidence to prove the guilt of officials and individuals of Iran, as well as representatives of any other countries that assist him in the development or supply of these drones, their use in Ukraine.

At the same time, on January 20, the prosecutor of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Ivan Chyzhevskyi, stated that the Ukrainian investigation has not yet determined the origin of the drones that Russia has been using against Ukraine since September and which are considered to be Iranian.