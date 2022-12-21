CNN: The United States has launched an investigation into how American parts ended up in Iranian drones

The United States has created a special group to investigate how American and Western components got into Iranian kamikaze drones. The Russian army bought them in Iran and is now launching them on Ukrainian infrastructure.

CNN writes about it.

The U.S. imposed strict export controls, which were supposed to close Iranʼs access to various Western components, including microelectronics. However, Iran continues to find ways to obtain them.

The British research organization Conflict Armament Research examined several drones shot down in Ukraine and found that 82% of their components were manufactured by American companies. Among the components found in some of the drones are processors from Dallas-based technology company Texas Instruments, as well as an engine from an Austrian firm owned by Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products. Both companies have condemned any use of their technology for illegal purposes.

In recent weeks, the investigation intensified due to the emergence of information that Russia plans to open a factory for the production of Iranian drones on its territory. Probably, Iran has already begun to transfer to the Russian Federation blueprints and components for assembling drones.