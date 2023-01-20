The mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai was not given a preventive measure

The Kyiv District Court of Poltava did not choose a preventive measure against the mayor Oleksandr Mamai. The prosecutorʼs office asked to take him into custody.

This was reported by the press service of the district court.

A closed court session to choose a preventive measure was held on January 29, but the court rejected the request of the prosecutorʼs office to take Mamai into custody.

No other preventive measure, not even a personal commitment, was chosen for the mayor.

The prosecutorʼs office plans to appeal this decision. There are 5 days to prepare a complaint.