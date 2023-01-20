The mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai was not given a preventive measure

The Kyiv District Court of Poltava did not choose a preventive measure against the mayor Oleksandr Mamai. The prosecutorʼs office asked to take him into custody.
This was reported by the press service of the district court.
A closed court session to choose a preventive measure was held on January 29, but the court rejected the request of the prosecutorʼs office to take Mamai into custody.
No other preventive measure, not even a personal commitment, was chosen for the mayor.
The prosecutorʼs office plans to appeal this decision. There are 5 days to prepare a complaint.
- On December 29, 2022, Oleksandr Mamai was declared of the suspicion of disclosing information about the placement of positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.
- Back in 2021, the mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website for his statements on the air of the "NASH" TV channel. At that time, he said that "two superpowers are fighting" in Donbas — the USA and Russia, and in the military conflict itself "brother goes against brother".
- Oleksandr Mamai first became the mayor of Poltava in 2010. Then 61.6% of voters voted for him. In 2012, Mamai joined the Party of Regions, but left it in 2014 — after ex-president Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine. In 2015, Mamai was re-elected mayor of Poltava. In 2018, the city council voted for his resignation, accusing him of violating the Constitution. In November 2020, Mamai was re-elected mayor of the city.