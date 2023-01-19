RMF FM: Hungary has blocked €500 million for weapons for Ukraine

Hungary has blocked the seventh tranche of EU financial aid for armaments for Ukraine.

This was reported by RMF FM with reference to an unnamed EU diplomat.

It is about €500 million from the Peace Fund, from which EU countries finance lethal weapons and means of protection for Ukraine.

However, the EU countries are determined to put pressure on Budapest during the meeting of EU foreign ministers. Until now, Hungary, which itself does not supply weapons to Ukraine, has abstained from voting when making decisions regarding the next tranches.

EU diplomats are outraged by the Hungarian veto, because it has no justification.

The publication writes that the EU has a "plan B", as in the case of blocking macro-financial assistance. The EU then passed a legal act that would allow this aid to be delivered bypassing Hungary, and that was enough for Hungary to relent.

If Budapest does not give up its veto on supporting arms for Ukraine, the EU may take this decision again.

"It is difficult for a small pro-Russian state, which has exemptions from all sanctions, to dictate the position of the entire EU," an EU diplomat told reporters.