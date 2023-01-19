National Police of Ukraine: there were 10 people on board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary

There were 10 people on board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary, the Kyiv region on January 18, not 9, as previously reported.

The spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine Maryana Reva told about this during the briefing.

According to her, on board were Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovich, Deputy Head of the Patronage Service Tetyana Shutyak, two bodyguards of the Minister — Mykhailo Pavlushko and Andriy Marynchenko, photographer Mykola Anatskyi, as well as three crew members — Oleksandr Vasylenko, Kostyantyn Kovalenko, Ivan Kasyanov. They all died.

At 3:45 p.m. on January 18, search and rescue operations in Brovary were completed. A total of 14 people died in the plane crash. Among them is one child, a girl born in 2017. 25 people were injured, 11 of them children.

“As of now, four children are receiving treatment at the burn center in Kyiv, their condition is stable. Seven children were sent home. And in Brovary Central District Hospital, four adults are receiving treatment, their health is satisfactory,” said Maryana Reva.