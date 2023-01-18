News

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Brovary. 14 people died in the plane crash

Anna Kholodnova
As of 3:45 p.m., search and rescue operations in Brovary have been completed. The plane crash killed 14 people, nine of whom were on board the helicopter. One child also died.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

25 people were injured, including 11 children. They were hospitalized.