Search and rescue operations have been completed in Brovary. 14 people died in the plane crash

As of 3:45 p.m., search and rescue operations in Brovary have been completed. The plane crash killed 14 people, nine of whom were on board the helicopter. One child also died.
This was reported to the State Emergency Service.
25 people were injured, including 11 children. They were hospitalized.
- On the morning of January 18, during a plane crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the Minister Denys Monastyrsky, the First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and the State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovich.
- The SBU is investigating three versions: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction of the helicopter, intentional destruction. The President and the Prime Minister instructed to create a special group to investigate the tragedy.