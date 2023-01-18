Media: Microsoft plans to cut more than 10 thousand employees

Microsoft plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 jobs.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Sky News sources.

It is expected that the most layoffs will be in personnel and engineering divisions.

"From a big-picture perspective, yet another round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests that the environment is not improving, but rather continuing to deteriorate," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, confirms cuts in Microsoftʼs engineering department, while Insider reports that the company may cut staff by a third.

The layoffs will be much larger than those that occurred last year, according to Bloomberg. Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.

According to the documents, as of June 30, the company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 outside the country.