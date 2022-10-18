Axios: Microsoft is laying off about a thousand of its employees

Microsoft has announced layoffs in several divisions.
This is reported by Axios.
The company does not officially disclose how many jobs have been cut. According to Axios sources, Microsoft will lay off approximately 1,000 people.
The company will cut employees at different levels and from different teams in many parts of the world. Microsoft has become another tech giant to cut staff. Snap and Flipboard have recently done so.
- In September, Bloomberg wrote that Mark Zuckerbergʼs company Meta is cutting staff for the first time in history, halting the hiring process and cutting budgets for most teams, including growing ones.